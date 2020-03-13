Double bill of A Quiet Place and its sequel cancelled in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A double-bill screening of the much-anticipated thrillers A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place II planned for next week has been cancelled.

Patrons who have bought tickets to the screenings on March 17 will be informed by cinemas by email or text message on how to get refunds. Patrons can also get more information by checking the social media pages or web sites of cinemas.

The cancellation comes after its distributor, Paramount Pictures, today announced that the release date of A Quiet Place II will be delayed until further notice because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The double-bill screening was to have been held at cinemas operated by Golden Village Multiplex, Shaw Theatres, Cathay Cineplexes and FilmGarde Cineplexes.

A Quiet Place II joins films with delayed release dates, such as Fast & Furious 9 (moved to April 2021) and James Bond film No Time To Die (moved to November this year).

Also delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak are the period drama Mulan (until further notice), the superhero movie New Mutants (until further notice) and the thriller Antlers (until further notice).

The Sony animation film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has also been moved from early April to early August.

More cinema release delays are expected as the coronavirus outbreak continues, leading authorities around the world to promote social distancing.