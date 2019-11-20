Donny and Marie's final Las Vegas show

It is not easy to wrap up a show that has logged 1,730 performances. On Saturday, Donny Osmond, 61, and his sister Marie (both above), 60, shed tears as the curtain fell on their Las Vegas residency that had lasted 11 years.

"Well we made it over the finish line and I only limped a little," Marie later posted. She said the residency gave her a precious lifeline. "I was a single mum with eight kids and a lot of baggage - along with their broken hearts to heal. Performing with Donny provided stability for my children by not travelling and for the first time I felt peace."

Online, Donny posted his thanks to fans for the years of patronage, ending his note with "good night everybody".