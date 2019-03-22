Donny and Marie Osmond to end 11-year Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS - It was meant to be just a six-week stint for Donny and Marie Osmond in 2008.

But the singing siblings' Las Vegas residency is still ongoing and will now wrap up on Nov 16.

They made the announcement to call time on their 11-year run when they appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday.

"It's been rumoured that we're bringing Donny & Marie to an end here in Las Vegas," Donny, 61, said. "And we're here to say it's official."

In January, People magazine reported that Marie, 59, had spoken of the possibility of the pair stopping their show.

On Thursday, Donny paid tribute to her contribution over the years: "She does a great job. I'm gonna miss this a lot. There's a bond here that will never be broken."

Marie agreed that they share chemistry, noting that they knew "each other's buttons and I will never let anybody hurt him. Just me".

But in a city where newer acts such as Lady Gaga and Cardi B have signed up to do residencies, do not count the Osmond siblings out from the spotlight just yet.

As Donny said, it is "the end of the Donny & Marie show, it's not the end of Donny and Marie".

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Donny might release a new album in December and even be named one of the judges on reality show The Masked Singer.

Donny was a competitor in the most recent edition of the show, where the audience guesses the name of the singer who hides behind a persona. He finished second.