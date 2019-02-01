Donnie Yen gushes over daughter's photo shoot for HK magazine

HONG KONG - Like mother, like daughter.

And action hero Donnie Yen - who is married to former model Cissy Wang - is now saying that his daughter Jasmine is a knockout, having landed a photo shoot in the Cosmopolitan HK magazine.

"Daughter, @jasmineyenofficial - amazing how time had flown by so quickly, you have become a young beautiful little woman already.

"Thank you... for these gorgeous photos in her first HK Cosmopolitan feature," he posted online.

But some netizens wonder if Jasmine, who is 15, is too young to preen for the cameras, noting that some of the poses seem suggestive.

But others would have none of that negative talk, saying instead that it is commendable for her to be able to step out of her dad's famous shadow.

Over the weekend, Yen also raved online over the participation of Jasmine and younger brother James at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts' annual Academy Ball.

She sang while he played the piano. Naturally, dad and mum were present.