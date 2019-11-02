Donnie Yen coming to Singapore

Hong Kong action movie star Donnie Yen will be coming to Singapore.

The titular star of the Ip Man film series will be in town on Dec 9 and 10 as part of a press tour to promote Ip Man 4: The Finale - the final instalment in the decade-old series.

Yen, 56, has starred in all four of the films since the first one in 2008.

The final film will be released on Dec 20.

The actor is set to meet fans during his promotion stop here and will also hold a press conference for the movie.

The lucrative franchise which has earned more than US$200 million (S$272 million) worldwide is loosely based on the real life of Ip Man - a renowned Chinese martial artist and teacher of the Wing Chun style of gongfu.

Ip's most famous student was the action screen star Bruce Lee, a pop-culture icon and one of the first major stars of Chinese descent in Hollywood.

The series has also spawned the spin-off film Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (2018), starring Max Zhang.

The final Ip Man film picks up after the death of Ip's wife. It follows the Wing Chun master to America, where he witnesses the success of Lee but also struggles with cultural and racial divisions.