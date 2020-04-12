Documentary on the 20-year legacy of music festival Coachella now streaming on YouTube

SINGAPORE - A YouTube Originals documentary on the 20-year history of Coachella is giving fans a closer look at the multi-genre music festival - and you do not even need a wristband or VIP access to enter.

The two-weekend festival in Indio, California, was set to take place over last and this coming weekend but has been postponed to October as a result of the coronavirus global pandemic.

Fans can instead turn to the documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, which is now streaming.

Tracing the festival's evolution from punk and rock, to indie rock, to EDM (electronic dance music), to rap and hip-hop, it spans some of its most memorable moments from 1999 to 2019, including performances by Beyonce, Blackpink and Daft Punk.

Along with previously unseen footage and interviews, the documentary also delves into memorable moments like the creation of the hologram of the late rapper Tupac in 2012, and the making of the man-made mountain for Kanye West's Sunday Service performance last year.

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were originally slated as the three headlining acts for Coachella this year. But there is no confirmation on whether the lineup will remain in place for the rescheduled festival on Oct 9 to 11 and Oct 16 to 18.