DJs Skrillex, Martin Garrix coming to Ultra Singapore

Some of the biggest names from the dance music world, including Skrillex, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson, are set to headline Ultra Singapore this year.

The annual outdoor dance music festival, now in its fourth year, will be held on the weekend of June 8 and 9 at the open field next to Marina Bay Sands Tower 1. Last year's edition attracted 41,000 partygoers over two days.

The headliners were announced as part of the first phase of acts released for the festival.

Grammy-award winning American music producer Skrillex is one of the biggest draws this year, having last played here in 2015 at the Road To Ultra event at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, is hitting the festival circuit hard this year, having just finished a huge show at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Mexico. He will also play at Ultra Korea on June 7 before heading to Singapore.

He will be joined by Dutch Martin Garrix, who currently reigns at the top of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, and American DJ-producer Porter Robinson, who snagged a Best Dance Recording Grammy nomination earlier this year for the track Ghost Voices.

Meanwhile, the Resistance Stage, dedicated to deep house and techno music, will feature the likes of Jamie Jones, Art Department, Eats Everything and Josh Wink.

More acts will be announced in the run-up to show day.

Tickets are on sale via UltraSingapore.com/tickets. Two-day general admission tickets are priced at $238, while two-day premium general admission tickets - which come with a separate entrance, expedited wristband pick-up before the festival and dedicated queues at all bars and top-up stations - are priced at $268.