DJ Snake, Steve Angello among headliners for Ultra Singapore 2018

SINGAPORE - Dance music festival Ultra Singapore will not only return with juggernauts of the dance music world like DJ Snake and Steve Angello next month, but it will also debut the Worldwide Stage, which arches over the crowd for an immersive experience.

The third instalment of the festival will once again take place at the Ultra Park located next to Marina Bay Sands, over the Hari Raya weekend on June 15 and 16.

Many of the headliners announced on Monday (May 7) are returning acts, including Dutch DJs Afrojack and Nicky Romero, as well as English electronic trio Above & Beyond. But the biggest draws are likely to be Frenchman DJ Snake, who is behind hits such as Magenta Riddim, and one-third of Swedish House Mafia, Steve Angello, who reunited with the group after a five-year hiatus at the 20th anniversary of Ultra Miami in March this year.

This time the Singapore crowd will also get to experience the Worldwide Stage, a mainstay at Ultra Miami which features a surround-sound experience of speakers, screens and lights. The stage is set to feature DJs from the trap and future bass world such as RL Grime, Illenium and Joyryde.

It is one of four stages this year. The other three are the Main Stage for the headlining acts, the Resistance Stage dedicated to deep house and techno music, and a fourth, as yet unnamed stage. This year's regional support features names such as Myrne, Kaku and Rave Republic. More acts will be announced in the run-up to the festival.

Tickets are available at https://ultrasingapore.com/tickets/2018, and are priced at $170 for two-day general admission tickets,and $210 for two-day premium general admission tickets. Two-day VVIP tickets are going at $550, and include access to the festival grounds via a VVIP Entrance, VVIP Platform and the VVIP Village with exclusive bathrooms, bars and a rest area.

The line-up so far:

-Above & Beyond

-Afrojack

- DJ Snake

-Illenium

-Loco Dice

-Nicky Romero

-RL Grime

-Steve Angello

-NGHTMRE + Slander Present: Gud Vibrations

-Aly & Fila

-Andrew Rayel

-Cesqeaux

-Coyu

-Fedde Legrand

-GG Magree

-Joyryde

-Kris Kross

-Nastia

-Nervo

-Oxia

-Popof

-Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

-Ummet Ozcan

-Kaku

-Mykris

-Myrne

-Rave Republic