DJ Leng Yein, who was battered by boyfriend and once quarrelled with DJ Tenashar, marries

She shocked her Instagram followers in 2018 when she posted pictures of bloody injuries sustained from an alleged attack by a boyfriend.

Over the weekend, Malaysian celebrity deejay Leng Yein, 34, had happier news to update her fans with, when she posted photos of her wedding to Khen Chua, who is five years younger.

The couple have known each other for 10 years, with the China Press reporting that more than 500 fans turned up to help Leng celebrate her big day in Kuala Lumpur.

Leng, a divorcee, told reporters that she decided to walk the aisle again because Chua won her over with his caring ways.

Leng, a 2003 Miss Malaysia finalist, has not been shy about documenting her life online, with her accounts of undergoing cosmetic surgery, for example.

Known too for speaking her mind, she once slammed Singapore deejay Tenashar - who is currently in hot water over her alleged drug-taking - when the latter claimed that Leng had tried to copy her act.

Tenashar also alleged that Leng tinkered with Tenashar's console.

The bad blood surfaced when both were performing at an event in Malaysia in 2014.

Fans also rallied around Leng when she posted about her abuse by a boyfriend, saying that she suffered for two years and the beating, which left her bloodied, took place just hours after she came home from an operation.

Leng, understandably, is wary of being betrayed by people.

"Basically, I don't have any friends. My sister is my only friend," she once said.

"We do not believe in friendship because friends will get married and be busy with their own lives. But we know family will always be family, we believe in family values."

That support helped her cope post-divorce when she was jobless for nine months and had to go round "begging people for a job".

Apparently, Leng has not mellowed or altered her independent stand over the years.

At her wedding to Chua, she gave a reminder of her head-strong ways: "If ever there is a problem in our marriage, it will definitely be because of me."