DJ Bernard Lim returns to radio

Media veteran Bernard Lim will be back on radio - more than two decades after he was last on air.

The 50-year-old has joined Singapore Press Holdings Radio station Money FM 89.3 and is expected to start presenting next week.

He recently returned to Singapore after spending 11/2 years running a corporate communications team in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He will join the current hosts of the financial talk show, The Curve, Michelle Martin and Desmond Wong. The show airs on weekdays from 4 to 8pm.

"The idea of going back on air excites me," he says. "It attracted me because I will be doing something I haven't done before.

"This is a different kind of station, this is not a Top 40 station, I won't be playing dedications of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.

"This is a talk station, it's all about finance, business, news."

He first made his name as a DJ on Mediacorp radio station Perfect 10, now known as 987, in 1992. He stopped presenting in 1996 after becoming programming manager at Class 95 and worked his way up to vice-president of integrated media planning.

During his time with the broadcaster, he also took on television gigs and hosted game show Wheel Of Fortune.

In 2007, he left Mediacorp to join entertainment group LifeBrandz as its executive vice-president, eventually becoming its chief executive officer.

The company ran now defunct nightspots such as megaclub Ministry of Sound and beach club Cafe Del Mar.

In late 2013, he left LifeBrandz to rejoin Mediacorp as a managing director for television and left after two years.

In 2014, he made the news after suffering a stroke. He has since recovered.