Divorced Stella Chang turns up at TV host Chang Hsiao-yen's birthday party

Taiwanese singer Stella Chang has not been seen in public after she shocked the Chinese entertainment world when she announced her divorce in June.

Chang, 53, was previously married to banker Sung Hsueh-jen, 67. They had tied the knot in 2005 and have two sons aged 13 and 14.

According to Taiwan's Mirror Media, she moved out of the family home early last month and stayed alone at another luxury house after the announcement.

The singer appeared in public at last on Monday to celebrate the birthday of Taiwanese veteran television host Chang Hsiao-yen, who turned 72 on Tuesday.

Chang Hsiao-yen, who was the matchmaker for Stella Chang and Mr Sung, is known as the "Big Sister" of Taiwan's entertainment industry.

In the photos posted on Facebook by TV host Mickey Huang on Monday, Stella Chang was seen with short hair, in a grey blouse and blue shorts. She seemed to be in good spirits and was also seen cutting the birthday cakes with Chang Hsiao-yen.

Huang, who married actress Summer Meng in March, captioned the photos: "Wonderful combination celebrating the birthday of Big Sister Hsiao-yen. Thanks to Brother Isaac for the early deployment."

He was referring to top entertainment agent Isaac Chen, who has managed divas such as Stella Chang, Sandy Lam and A-mei.

Netizens also dubbed the birthday celebration a "gathering of Super Sunday hosts", as several hosts of the variety programme, which ran from 1994 to 2003, were in attendance. They included Chang Hsiao-yen, Huang, Harlem Yu and Pu Hsueh-liang.