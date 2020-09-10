Disney 'very pleased' with Mulan debut ahead of China opening

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Walt Disney is "very pleased" with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action movie epic Mulan, chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday (Sept 9).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulan was made available for purchase in the United States on the Disney+ streaming platform over the Labour Day holiday weekend, and in movie theatres in a handful of other countries.

The film will debut in cinemas in China, the world's second-largest movie market, on Friday.

McCarthy, speaking via online video to the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference, said the company would offer additional details about Mulan's performance at its next quarterly earnings report in November.

"We are very pleased with what we saw" over the Labour Day weekend, McCarthy said, adding it was "just the beginning" for the film, which cost Disney US$200 million (S$270 million) to produce.

Mulan, a remake of an animated Disney classic about a female warrior in China, was designed to appeal to audiences in the country.

But the movie has run into controversy over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where China's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticised by some governments, including the United States, and human rights groups.