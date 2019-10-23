Disney to reshoot some Mulan scenes?

NEW YORK • Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan has been given the boot by viewers during preview screenings.

Reports now say the studio is going to reshoot some scenes.

The movie, a remake of the 1998 animated classic, stars Liu Yifei, with top Asian actors Gong Li, Donnie Yen and Jet Li also in the cast.

DisInsider portal reported that the reshoots will cover some of the film's critical battle scenes.

Mulan has also been dogged by unhappiness over the absence of a treasured character - dragon Mushu - in the trailer and the toning down of the musical elements.

Liu also muddied the waters when her support for the Hong Kong police angered protesters in the ongoing demonstrations there.

They said they would boycott the movie and Liu did not show up when the first Mulan footage was screened at the D23 Expo in California in August.

As Disney fine-tunes the movie to protect its box-office appeal, it is apparently still keeping to its roll-out date in March next year.