Disney to reboot Home Alone and Night At The Museum for new streaming service

NEW YORK (AFP) - Disney is rebooting Home Alone and Night At The Museum for its TV streaming service, which launches in the United States in November and is intended to rival Netflix.

The high-grossing film franchises were acquired by Disney during its takeover of 21st Century Fox.

Chief executive Bob Iger said Disney was "focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles... for example reimagining Home Alone, Night At The Museum, Cheaper By The Dozen and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid for a new generation on Disney+".

"Nothing is more important to us than getting this right," he added in an earnings call on Tuesday (Aug 6).

He did not clarify whether the new versions would be feature films or television programs. No casting details have been announced for the remakes.

Macaulay Culkin, who as a child actor starred in the original Home Alone movie, tweeted on Wednesday (Aug 7): "Hey @Disney, call me!"

Ben Stiller's Night At The Museum trilogy is about a security guard trying to keep track of exhibits that come to life.

Both movie franchises will be part of the Disney+ service's original content in a crowded TV streaming market that is soon to feature HBO Max, Apple and NBCUniversal platforms as well as Amazon Prime.

Disney also owns Marvel Studios, which recently unveiled new superhero films and TV shows that will share characters and plotlines, blurring the line between the media.

After launching in the US on Nov 12, Disney+ will gradually expand internationally with a start in Europe.

It will kick off with 300 movies including its Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel titles.