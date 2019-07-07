Disney star Cameron Boyce, 20, dies in his sleep

Disney star Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20, his family confirmed on Saturday (July 6).

A spokesman for the Boyce family told US broadcaster ABC News that the actor, best known for his roles in Disney's Descendants and television show Jessie, died in his sleep due to a seizure.

The seizure was a result of an "ongoing medical condition" for which Boyce was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the spokesman said.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

A Disney Channel spokesman said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work."

ABC News reported that Boyce had been active in several philanthropic causes, and had raised US$30,000 (S$40,790) for non-profit Thirst Project to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," the Disney spokesman said.

The young actor made his debut as a nine-year-old, appearing in supernatural horror film Mirrors.

Choreographer and producer Kenny Ortega, who directed the Descendants films, paid tribute to Boyce in an Instagram post.

"Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing," Ortega wrote.

"It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light."