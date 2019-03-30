Disney making attractions smoke-free

NEW YORK • Disney is smoking out unhealthy behaviour in its American theme parks.

On May 1, its attractions in Florida and California will become smoke-free.

Visitors who want to light up at its theme parks, including Walt Disney World, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, as well as Disneyland, will have to do so at designated locations outside the security area.

"As we expand our offerings, we continue to take steps to enhance the guest experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone who visits," said Ms Liz Jaeger, a Disney spokesman.

The new policy, which does not apply to Disney parks in France, China and Japan, was greeted with widespread praise. Conscious of its image as a family-friendly company, Disney has slowly curbed tobacco use in recent years.

In 2015, it became the first major Hollywood studio to cut portrayals of cigarette-smoking from films geared towards younger audiences.

Smoking is already restricted in most sections of the parks, and designated smoking areas inside the properties have been dwindling.

The latest move comes before the opening of Star Wars attractions that are expected to draw throngs of tourists.