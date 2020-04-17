Disney+ in spotlight over Splash nudity edit

LOS ANGELES • Walt Disney's drive to make its family-friendly films even more family-friendly is drawing both criticism and praise.

After an online movie reviewer noted that the Disney+ streaming service had covered up the bare bottom of star Daryl Hannah in the 1984 film Splash, Twitter users griped about the company hurting the integrity of a classic film.

But the move was applauded by a children's media advocacy group.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles-based Parents Television Council "commended Disney+ for keeping its promise to be a family-friendly streaming service".

The group urged the company to continue its commitment as it adds content to the platform.

Splash starred Tom Hanks, a man who, as a boy, was rescued from drowning by a mermaid played by Hannah.

They meet and fall in love when she returns to land 20 years later.

A clip of the edited sequence, which involved digitally extending the actress' already long hair, garnered more than 1.2 million views after online film host Allison Pregler posted the scene on her Twitter account.

Disney, the world's largest entertainment company, has been wrestling with how to best create and distribute content for its service, which has attracted more than 50 million subscribers worldwide since its launch in November last year.

The company has edited some films, moved other projects to its more adult-oriented Hulu service and just kept some films from being re-released at all.

Disney declined to comment on the Splash edit. The film had a PG rating on its release.

The company has made changes to content - affecting everything from Star Wars to The Simpsons - according to the Verge.

Earlier this year, Disney moved a new television series based on Love, Simon, a 2018 film about a gay teenager, to Hulu because of its more mature content.

Disney chairman Bob Iger told shareholders at the company's annual meeting last month that he would likely never re-release the 1946 movie Song Of The South, even with a disclaimer, due to its racial stereotyping.

"It is just not appropriate in today's world," Mr Iger said. "It's just hard, given the depictions in some of those films, to bring them out today in some form or another without offending people."

BLOOMBERG