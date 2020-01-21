Disney celebrates Year of the Mouse at California park

LOS ANGELES • Disney's California Adventure Park came alive last Friday as big red lanterns with decorative gold tassels waggled from the parapets and festive red banners fluttered from the lampposts.

There were Chinese-themed tablecloths with an Asian-style Mickey Mouse silhouette and even a magnificent display of Chinese fireworks.

Spectators were also thrilled by Chinese-themed performances featuring dragon dances and martial arts.

Disney has embraced the Chinese New Year and transformed the Year of the Rat into the Year of the Mouse at the theme park - an opportunity that comes only once every 12 years.

The California Adventure Park in Anaheim has been turned into a sea of red and gold - the traditional colours of Chinese New Year - and a wonderland of festive Asian holiday cheer.

The Chinese New Year begins on Saturday this year.

During the 24 days of this multicultural celebration, park guests will enjoy live entertainment and musical performances.

These include Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, the return of the heartwarming Hurry Home - Lunar New Year Celebration and the World Of Colour nighttime spectacular.

Guests can also enjoy new menus of Asian-themed fare, such as shrimp fried rice with garlic edamame and char siew buns.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the park last Friday to enjoy the festivities, with both American and Chinese girls seen colouring Chinese fans together.

Eight-year-old Olinia told Xinhua she draws Mulan, her favourite heroine, as she is not a big fan of typical Disney princesses.

There were also Chinese calligraphy and a Wishing Wall containing hopes written on decorative mouse-shaped cardboard discs and hung together on strings.

Mr Gary Maggetti, the general manager of banquets and festivals at the park's Pixar Pier, said: "It's been such a labour of love for us to research and work with our internal resource groups to understand the correct way to celebrate Chinese New Year and add some Disney playfulness.

"When you enter here, the vibe, the feeling and the celebration make you feel immersed in it."

Ms Carla Carlile, the show director for creative entertainment at the Disney resort, started working on the Chinese New Year Project many years ago at Disneyland.

The project moved across the street to Disney's California Adventure Park later and has expanded dramatically.

"I love working with all the Asian community groups and on the Mulan procession... and having authentic Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese performers," she said last Friday.

"We've mixed our Disney magic with authentic culture, so for our Lunar New Year's celebration, our Disney characters are dressed up."

Alvin and the Chipmunks, Goofy and The Three Little Pigs are part of the celebrations, as Disney's Chinese heroine Mulan leads the Mulan Procession with Mushu, her friendly dragon guardian, by her side.

The procession includes Asian drummers, fan and ribbon dancers, martial artists and a large rippling lucky dragon.

There is also the musical styling of The Melody of China, a premier Chinese musical ensemble performing in the park during the Chinese New Year holidays.

As the natural ambassadors for the Year of the Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are dressed in new Chinese costumes designed by award-winning haute couture designer Guo Pei.

"Children all over the world love Mickey and Minnie. It's an opportunity for me to express and share Chinese culture with the world through my work," said Guo, an internationally renowned Chinese fashion designer.

Ms Carlile thinks all the cultural festivals at Disney are important.

"They open the doors to folks who haven't experienced these cultures," she said. "It's inclusive and open to everyone, and it's fun to explore new tastes and experiences."

Disneyland's head chef of cuisine Jeremiah Balogh is responsible for the park's regular menus and the new festival menus.

"As chefs, we are in love with food and we love to see different ingredients and recipes coming together from all cultures and walks of life," he said.

Mr Maggetti also feels food and culture can bring people together and create harmony, and that celebrating Chinese New Year gives Disney's guests an opportunity to try new things.

"The feedback from our guests has been very warm - to try something different or to reinforce a family memory," he said.

"It makes Chinese culture more accessible to Americans and is an invitation for Chinese visitors to come visit Disneyland too."

