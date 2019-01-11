Disgraced ex-Disney animation chief gets hired

LOS ANGELES • Is Hollywood serious about walking the talk to clean up its act? That issue was raised by the Time's Up movement - formed in the wake of sexual-abuse revelations - after former Disney animation chief John Lasseter landed a new job at Skydance Media.

He resigned last year after acknowledging he made staff feel uncomfortable with unwanted hugs.

Lasseter, 62, who transformed Pixar from a graphics department at Lucasfilm into an animation-studio giant, is set to take charge of Skydance's animation unit.

Skydance's hiring "endorses and perpetuates a broken system that allows powerful men to act without consequence", the Time's Up organisation tweeted.

"At a moment when we should be uplifting the many talented voices who are consistently under-represented, Skydance is providing another position of power, prominence and privilege to a man who has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment in the workplace."

Skydance chief executive David Ellison defended the move, saying: "John has been forthright in taking ownership of his behaviour, apologised for his actions and has spent the past year... analysing and improving his workplace behaviour."

Lasseter said in a statement that his humbling experience can only make him a better person.