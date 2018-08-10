UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Director Spike Lee said on Wednesday (Aug 8) that US President Donald Trump should watch his new movie BlacKkKlansman, which tells the story of an African-American detective who sets out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan led by David Duke.

Asked at the movie's Beverly Hills premiere if he would like former KKK leader Duke to see the film, which is based on a true story, Lee said: "Hey, this is America, he can do whatever he wants to do. I want the guy in the White House to see it too. I don't say his name though. I just call him Agent Orange."

BlacKkKlansman hits theaters on August 10, two days before the first anniversary of the deadly Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that drew international attention when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman.

Trump inflamed tensions when he said both sides were to blame for the violence.

The Beverly Hills premiere came a few months after the BlacKkKlansman world premiere in May 14, 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d'Or and won the Grand Prix.