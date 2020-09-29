Director James Cameron confirms Avatar 2 and 3 live action films almost complete

LOS ANGELES - American director James Cameron, 66, says that live-action shooting in New Zealand is done on Avatar 2 and "95 per cent" done on Avatar 3.

"We're 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3," said Cameron, in a video call with Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

They were speaking as part of the 2020 Austrian World Summit, a climate change conference helmed by The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.

Disney announced in July that it had moved the Avatar sequels back a year. Avatar 2 is slated for Dec 16, 2022; Avatar 3 for Dec 20, 2024; Avatar 4 for Dec 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 on Dec 22, 2028.

The pandemic delayed shooting, where they lost "about four and a half months of production", he added.

He said: "Covid hit us like it hit everybody… now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3."

Avatar 2, which is set to release 13 years after the first film, will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver.

Cameron also praised New Zealand's Covid-19 response, saying: "We're very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago, we made the first film here in New Zealand. It turns out to be the first or second-best country in the world for its Covid response."

"We're able to shoot, we're able to operate, and we're able to have more or less a normal life here. We were very fortunate, so I don't see any roadblocks to us getting the picture finished."