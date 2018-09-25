Director Hirokazu Kore-eda gets lifetime achievement award

Japanese film director Hirokazu Kore-eda after receiving the Donostia Award in tribute of his career at the 66th edition of San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, on Sunday. The festival began last Friday and ends on Saturday. Kore-eda, 56, is known for his family dramas such as Nobody Knows (2004), Still Walking (2008), Like Father, Like Son (2013), Our Little Sister (2015) and After The Storm (2016). His latest movie Shoplifters won the top Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival this year.