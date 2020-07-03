Director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter honoured

SEOUL • Academy award-winning director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter is getting her own share of accolades, The Korea Herald reported.

Bong's trusted interpreter, Ms Choi Sung-jae, received an annual diplomacy award in Seoul on Wednesday for her role in enhancing South Korea's national image, foreign ministry officials said.

She won this year's YoungSan Diplomat Award, given by non-profit organisation Seoul Forum for International Affairs to a civilian each year, for her contribution to improving South Korea's image.

One of Bong's best known-quotes, "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films", was a particularly good translation by Ms Choi.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his Tonight Show, she translated Bong's answer with an apt metaphor. When Fallon asked Bong to describe the film, Ms Choi's translation of Bong's answer was: "I'd like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold."

The 25-year-old Korean-American is also a film-maker, with no professional experience in interpretation.

The YoungSan Diplomat Award was also given to Mr Kang Hyung-sik, head of the foreign ministry's international safety management bureau. He played an important role in helping South Korean citizens from severely virus-hit countries return home safely.