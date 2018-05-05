Dion's concert tickets cost up to $1,200

Tickets to pop star Celine Dion's first shows in Singapore will go on sale this month. While they start at $150, the VVIP tickets, priced at $1,200, are among the most expensive for concerts held here.

The Canadian star, behind hits such as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, will perform at Marina Bay Sands on July 3 and 4.

The top-tier tickets guarantee seats close to the stage as well as access to a pre-event reception and exclusive tour merchandise.

Tickets to the shows, which take place at the 6,000-capacity Sands Grand Ballroom, go on sale on Thursday and Friday next week for members of the singer's official fan club, Team Celine. Singtel customers get to buy tickets on May 16, while public ticket sales start on May 17. All sales will start at 10am and will be sold at www.marina baysands.com/ticketing and through Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg).

The Singapore shows are part of the five-time Grammy winner's Celine Dion Live 2018 tour, which includes other Asian cities such as Jakarta, Manila and Tokyo.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old released a new song, Ashes, taken from the soundtrack of the upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 2. The music video for the ballad features the titular character, played by Ryan Reynolds, doing an interpretive dance as she performs the song.

Other expensive concerts in Singapore include those by hard rock icons Guns N' Roses last year, at up to $2,063 a ticket, and pop star Madonna in 2016, at up to $1,288 a ticket.