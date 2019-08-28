Ding Dang to star in November musical

A heartwarming Mandarin musical, titled An Accident Of Love, is set to play here in November.

Adapted from the award-winning 1983 classic film Papa, Can You Hear Me Sing?, this musical features a moving tale of kinship, love and chasing dreams.

It stars Chinese singer Della Ding Dang, dubbed "the Queen of Love Ballads", as someone who finds herself lost in an alluring world while chasing her dreams, only to discover later what is truly important and dear to her heart.

The cast includes Taiwanese veteran musical actor Berson Wang and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Nylon Chen

The 180-minute-long theatrical adaptation has travelled to cities such as Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taizhong, Xiamen, Toronto, Vancouver, Shanghai and Beijing.

Besides renditions of popular classics such as The Same Moonlight, Anything For Sale?, Please Follow Me and If from the original film, one can also expect to hear well-known songs like I Love Him and Runaway From Home, from Ding Dang's albums, as well as an all-new track, An Accident Of Love.

Tickets, priced at $98 to $198, go on sale on Sept 5 at 10am.

BOOK IT / AN ACCIDENT OF LOVE MUSICAL

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Nov 16, 7pm ADMISSION: $198 (VIP), $178, $158, $138, $118, $98 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588) INFO: www.livenation.sg or www.facebook.com/OneProductionSingapore

Priority ticket sales for Singtel customers start on Tuesday, while Live Nation members can buy tickets from Sept 4.

Those who buy the $198 VIP tickets will be entitled to attend a cast meet-and-greet session.

The Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.