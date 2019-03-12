Did personal turmoil push Prodigy frontman Keith Flint to hang himself?

LONDON (AFP) - Keith Flint, frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard on Monday (March 11).

The singer, 49, was found dead on March 4 at his home in a village in Essex, north-east of London. He took his own life, according to bandmate Liam Howlett.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe told a brief inquest hearing that a post-mortem examination was carried out on March 7.

The provisional medical cause of death is hanging, she said, adding that toxicology reports are awaited and the investigation remains open.

The inquest was adjourned until a full hearing on July 23.

In English law, inquests are held to examine sudden or unexplained deaths.

The Prodigy were one of the most influential acts to emerge from the underground rave scene. Their biggest hits included Firestarter and Breathe in 1996, which merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create energy-driven music.

Related Story Keith Flint helped shape The Prodigy

Newspapers suggested Flint had recently been in private turmoil, having split from his wife. His death came days after he put his farmhouse up for sale.

Flint had taken part in a 5km run in Chelmsford on March 2.

The explosive vocalist may have cut a frightening impression on stage: a frenzied whirlwind of fierce energy with fluorescent, spiked-up hair, manic stare, numerous tattoos and body piercings.

But unlikely figures from across the world of music described him as going out of his way to be amiable.

On Sunday (March 10), Howlett thanked people for their tributes to Flint.

"They have really touched us and kept us going this week," he said on the band's Instagram page.