Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth?

LOS ANGELES • Is infidelity the reason behind Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation?

Celebrity portal TMZ has cited sources reporting that the singer's dalliance with another woman in Italy last week sank Hemsworth's faith in her.

Cyrus, 26, was photographed kissing television personality Brody Jenner's ex, blogger Kaitlynn Carter, and the pictures were said to have blindsided Hemsworth, 29.

The two women also met in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

But people who know Cyrus told TMZ that the singer was fed up with Hemsworth's alleged drug-taking and heavy drinking.

The two celebrities married last December, after a relationship that had its share of highs and lows over 10 years.

Cyrus previously told Vanity Fair magazine that she does not hold old-fashioned beliefs about marriage.

"What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever."

But other media outlets have reported that Cyrus is in no hurry to file for divorce.

Pundits think that she will not just give up on a 10-year relationship, but the public mud-slinging is not helping matters.

Cyrus, who has not commented on the marital hiccup, released a new song titled Slide Away after the break-up announcement.

The lyrics include: "Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust/Baby, we were found, but now we're lost/So it's time to let it go."