Did Ariana Grande copy from other songs for her Spotify mega-hit 7 Rings?

NEW YORK - Ariana Grande's new single 7 Rings may have racked up the biggest number of plays on streaming platform Spotify in one day but it has not won a ringing endorsement from some artists.

They are accusing her of plagiarism after 7 Rings chalked up 14,966,544 global plays on Spotify after it was rolled out last Friday (Jan 18).

That tally easily overtook the previous record of 10,819,009 for All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, that was set on Dec 24.

On 7 Rings, which begins with a riff on The Sound Of Music's My Favourite Things, Grande raps about being able to buy Tiffany rings for her friends because she has a lot of money.

But rapper Princess Nokia is not impressed, posting that 7 Rings borrows from her song Mine, incorporating a similar beat and even some lyrics.

"Does that sound familiar to you? 'Cause that sounds really familiar to me," she wrote.

"Ain't that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair?"

Another artist, Soulja Boy, has asked Grande for "credit. Period.", tweeting that 7 Rings sounds like his single Pretty Boy Swag, reported the Vulture entertainment portal.

Rapper 2 Chainz also notes that the chorus in 7 Rings echoes that of his song Spend It.