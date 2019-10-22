Dick Lee to perform at ChildAid concert

The annual ChildAid concert, organised jointly by The Straits Times and The Business Times, is back for its 15th year.

For the first time, decorated local musician Dick Lee will be part of the show on stage.

Lee has been creative director of the concert since 2017, with his creative agency Dick Lee Asia producing the show.

This time, he will not only co-host segments of the show, but he will also be performing his song Fried Rice Paradise from his musical of the same name, which had two runs onstage, in 1991 and 2010.

Tickets for the charity show, which will be held at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21, go on sale today. It will feature about 120 performers aged six to 19.

Prices for the show range from $18 to $38 and will be available via Sistic.

Lee, 63, says: "To celebrate ChildAid's 15th anniversary, we want to focus on the significance and impact this event has had on the children of Singapore. From our participants to the charities' beneficiaries, we will highlight the effect ChildAid has had on them as well as showcase their talents. This special edition will be all about the kids."

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Nov 20 and 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $18 to $38 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Some of the concert's past performers, such as pianist Abigail Sin and singer Nathan Hartono, have been interviewed about their experiences and memories of the concert. These will be incorporated into the show.

ChildAid, founded in 2005, raises funds for both The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The Business Times fund supports arts education for children from underprivileged families while The Straits Times fund provides recess and transport money to students from low-income families.

Over the years, ChildAid has raised $18 million in total for the two funds, which have helped more than 175,000 children and youth.

The main sponsors of ChildAid this year are United Overseas Bank and Citi Singapore.

The Pavilion @ Far East Square and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre are providing rehearsal spaces for free in the run-up to the concert.