Dick Cavett's art of making conversation

RIDGEFIELD (Connecticut) • Everyone wants to ask Dick Cavett (above) the same question. Among today's talk-show hosts, who is the next Cavett?

"Well, that's an awkward subject matter for me because I know all of them," Cavett, 81, said on a recent afternoon at his sprawling country house in Connecticut. "I'm not addicted to talk shows. God knows, I've spent enough time on them."

For three decades from the 1960s, Cavett was the thinking person's Johnny Carson. He wore double-breasted blazers, had more cultural references than a Google server and laced witticisms into lengthy talks with luminaries, including actress Bette Davis, rocker Mick Jagger and director Jean-Luc Godard.

Viewers tuned in to The Dick Cavett Show, which started 50 years ago, to see boxer Muhammad Ali spout off about the Vietnam War or see Yoko Ono show her conceptual art in a 90-minute discussion with John Lennon.

In the absence of anything like them, episodes of his show have got an unexpected second life, not only as boxed DVD sets on Amazon, but also as a nightly staple of the nostalgia-themed network Decades.

On YouTube, Cavett's interviews of actor Marlon Brando, singer Janis Joplin and comedian Groucho Marx have been viewed millions of times.

Although his last talk show ended in 1996, he has stayed in public view - making cameos on TV series The Simpsons and Gossip Girl, attending film premieres and doing guest appearances on late night.

He continues to write, including occasional columns for The New York Times and collaborating on the script for Ali & Cavett: The Tale Of The Tapes, a documentary film directed by Robert S. Bader making the festival rounds and scheduled to appear on HBO next year.

The film explores Ali's transformation from cocky boxing upstart to outspoken political activist through his appearances - more than a dozen - on Cavett's show.

Theirs was a close, if unlikely, friendship that lasted five decades.

"Dick Cavett was the whitest of white guys in America," Reverend Al Sharpton said in the film. "But he gave blacks who had been considered outside of the mainstream like Ali a chance to be heard and a chance to say what they wanted to say unfiltered."

How did Cavett perfect his craft? "Jack Paar called me once," he said, referring to the early Tonight Show host who gave him his first gig.

"He said: 'Hey, kid, when you do your show, don't do interviews. Make it a conversation.'"

Cavett said: "If I were doing a show today, it would not include a nice actress who's so 'excited' about her new movie, and so 'excited' about her director, and so 'excited' about the costumes.

"For the interviews that endure, you don't get the sense that, say, Katharine Hepburn did another talk show the next night. And then the next night she did another one.

"So many guests now are on a promotional tour."

Stephen Colbert is perhaps most adept, Cavett noted, at puncturing the celebrity bubble.

But while today's hosts enjoy certain freedoms unimaginable to his generation, Cavett had the leisurely airtime to explore ideas.

He once did a full hour with Ingmar Bergman, the cerebral Swedish film director.

"When we got (film director) Orson Welles," Cavett said, "I didn't expect anyone to say: 'Dick, don't spend too much time with him because we got Carmel Quinn, the Irish singer, and she is just in town for one day.' 'Well,' I'd say: 'She won't spend any of it here.'"

Although Cavett's show was provocative, his persona, balancing Ivy League erudition with unflappable Midwestern solidity, rarely ruffled anyone.

Although he could never match the ratings sizzle of Carson, his show was where you went for the steak. At the height of the Watergate political scandal, The Dick Cavett Show featured extensive interviews with key figures.

Current United States President Donald Trump is perhaps the only celebrity over the age of 70 that Cavett has never met, but the man who knew seemingly everyone finds it haunting that so many notables he was once close to "are no longer there".

Watching his shows, Cavett said: "The odd sensation about it is there I am sitting with (comedian) Lucille Ball or someone like that, and it is overlain by the thought: 'One of us is dead.'

"So far," he said wryly, "it's always the other one."

Because "you never think that will happen to you. That's something you hear old folks talk about".

NYTIMES