DiCaprio, De Niro rally stars for charity drive

LOS ANGELES • Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have rallied fellow Hollywood A-listers in a new coronavirus fund-raising campaign by offering a walk-in role in their upcoming film to one lucky donor.

The two actors are set to star in Killers Of The Flower Moon, one of next year's most hotly anticipated movies, which is directed by Martin Scorsese and tells the true story of Native American killings in 1920s Oklahoma.

"If you ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance," said DiCaprio in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

The randomly selected winner will also have lunch with the stars and director and attend the premiere.

The initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched on Tuesday, which sees celebrities - such as movie and sport stars - auction or donate a "once-in-a-lifetime fan experience" and challenge others to do the same.

Opportunities to have singer Justin Bieber fly to a fan's house for a private show, watch a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game ringside with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, or play golf with actor Rob Lowe have collectively raised US$4 million (S$5.7 million) so far.

The organisers hope to raise US$100 million.

All proceeds will go to charities providing food relief to those in need during the lockdown, including Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. America's Food Fund was launched this month by DiCaprio and Mrs Laurene Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

In his video, DiCaprio challenged talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, who responded within hours by offering a chance to co-host her chat show, and actor Matthew McConaughey, who invited a donor to join him in his private box to watch an American football game in Texas.

The campaign is the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity initiatives to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic, from singer Rihanna's multimillion-dollar donations to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey's new US$1 billion relief fund.

Some have picked subjects closer to their heart: Seinfeld (1989 to 1998) co-creator Larry David started a US$150,000 GoFundMe campaign to support out-of-work golf caddies at his highly exclusive Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE