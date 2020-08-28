Dev Patel does not want to be 'token' James Bond

LONDON • Landing the role of British Secret Service agent, James Bond, also known as 007, would be a dream come true for many actors.

Not Dev Patel. The 30-year-old English actor said that he is not interested in taking on the role, as he does not want to be a "tokenistic" diversity hire.

Known for roles in films such as Lion (2016) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), Patel has been a fan favourite to take on the Bond mantle, with an entire thread on online forum Reddit on why he would be the perfect choice.

But, in an interview with IndieWire on Tuesday, Patel said his vote for the next Bond goes to Idris Elba.

"I mean, you don't want me blasting through a door with a Walther PPK to try to save you. I'll do the comedy version with Armando," he joked, referring to film-maker Armando Iannucci, who recently cast Patel as the title character in the Charles Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield.

He added: "I also don't want to be gifted a role just because of the tokenistic nature of me being a garnish - 'let's sprinkle some diversity into this!' That doesn't make me feel good either."

For Patel, "if it works for the story and I feel like I can bring some truth out of this role or embody it well, then that's what it should come down to".

Current Bond Daniel Craig has been playing the role since 2006's Casino Royale, taking over from Pierce Brosnan.

However, 52-year-old Craig says No Time To Die - slated for release in November - will be his fifth and final outing as the British spy.

While producers have kept mum on who the next 007 will be, speculation is rife that the role may be given to a non-white actor for the first time.

Chelsea Kiew