Destiny's Child's Williams gets help for depression

LOS ANGELES • Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams is an advocate for seeking help for mental issues. She has now led by example by seeking professional help for her mental health.

"For years, I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well-being," the 37-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. "I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that Williams has checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for her struggle with depression.

She concluded on Instagram: "Today, I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

In an interview on CBS show The Talk in October last year, she revealed that she has suffered from depression since she was a teenager, but did not know how to deal with the condition as she was too young then. It was only when she reached her 30s that she understood what she was dealing with.

She famously reunited with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, the other Destiny's Child members, on stage at Coachella in April, thrilling the audience with three of their songs, including Say My Name (1999).

It was the trio's first reunion since Beyonce's Super Bowl half-time show in 2013. The group split up in 2006.