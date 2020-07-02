Designer Tory Burch ropes in celeb pals to get Americans to #WearADamnMask

Ms Tory Burch tagged her famous friends to join her in posting masked selfies to spread the message.
Ms Tory Burch tagged her famous friends to join her in posting masked selfies to spread the message.
Fashion designer Tory Burch has urged her famous friends to encourage mask-wearing among their fans as the habit becomes increasingly politicised in the United States.

With the hashtag #WearADamnMask, the 54-year-old designer wrote in an Instagram post of herself wearing a mask: "#WearaDamnMask because (it is) not a political issue, it is an issue of saving lives.

"#WearaDamnMask because it is the only way to keep our most vulnerable safe and the only way to get our economy back on track."

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit America hard. Even as the country is taking steps to reopen its economy, infections rate have continued to climb and some Americans have vehemently refused to wear a mask, believing that having to do so infringes on their rights.

Burch tagged her famous friends such as actress-producer Mindy Kaling, actress Kerry Washington and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski to join her in posting masked selfies to spread the message.

More celebrities have come forward to heed her call.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, known for her role in sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004), captioned a photo of herself in a black mask:

"If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

I am sure you all are seeing what I am seeing, COVID 19 rates in the USA are rising at a truly scary rate. One thing I know for sure is that there's a very easy way each of us can help, and that's to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public. #WearaDamnMask because we want to protect ourselves and, even more importantly, we want to protect others #WearaDamnMask because clearly, the doctors and data say we are not going to beat this pandemic unless we each do our part to get rid of it #WearaDamnMask because is it not a political issue, it is an issue of saving lives #WearaDamnMask because it is the only way to keep our most vulnerable safe and the only way to get our economy back on track I challenge @loganlaurice @mindykaling @kerrywashington @bradgoreski @ariannahuff @bagsnob @samiranasr @jasonbolden @gayleking @amygriffin @keeganmichaelkey @drsanjaygupta @perrip08 @jamietisch @marjoriegubelmann @jaredcohen81 to join me in getting this message out by posting a masked selfie and tagging others to do the same. And I invite every single one of you to help spread the word. Will you also post a masked selfie with #WearADamnMask and then tag as many people as you can? (Trust me, it takes a lot for me to post a selfie, this is urgent!) We are all in this together 🧡 Tory xx
