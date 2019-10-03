Descendants Of The Sun up for Busan award

SEOUL • Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have broken up, but the 2016 TV drama, which sparked their romance, is in the running for a top prize.

The Busan International Film Festival (Biff), which opens today, is debuting a new category, Asia Contents Awards, with Descendants Of The Sun, starring the duo, among the nominees.

The prizes honour the best TV dramas from South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Asean in the last five years.

The festival opens amid a recent triumph of South Korean movie Parasite in Cannes, but organisers of Asia's top film festival warn that a surge of global interest in Bong Joon-ho's film masks under-investment in local independent cinema.

Bong's darkly comic tale of class war in the Seoul suburbs won the Palme D'or for best film at Cannes and is firming up as an Oscar favourite next year.

His work has long been championed by Biff, dedicated to both unearthing new independent Asian talent and connecting emerging film-makers with financiers.

But Parasite's breakout success "hides a crisis" in the local film industry at large, said Mr Nam Dong-chul, programme director at Biff.

He added that investors and cinema chains need to help smaller independent productions find an audience in a market dominated by Hollywood blockbusters.

Bong is not slated to appear at Biff this year as he tours the world promoting his latest work, but the spotlight will shine on an impressive collection of acclaimed international award winners.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) star Timothee Chalamet and Indian Oscar winner A.R. Rahman of Slumdog Millionaire (2008) are expected to either grace the red carpet during the opening gala today or make an appearance in the days that follow.

The Korean star parade will be led by opening night co-host Lee Hanee, fresh from the success of her actioner Extreme Job, now the second-highest grossing in Korean cinema history.

Biff, which runs till Oct 12, features 303 films from 85 countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE