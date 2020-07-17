Depp's ex-estate manager found his severed fingertip

LONDON • Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with former wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper for libel over an article in 2018 in which it labelled him a wife-beater and referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he had attacked Heard, 34.

Mr Ben King, who worked for Depp between 2014 and 2015, said that Heard was the "antagoniser" in her relationship with Depp and that the pair would argue like schoolchildren.

Mr King, who was involved in a clean-up operation after an alleged incident at a rented property in Australia in 2015, said he found the actor's severed fingertip.

He said it was located by the bar area of the home, while there was a trail of blood spots up the stairs.

"It was mentioned that it may be somewhere and when I was clearing up I found it," he said.

Depp has previously recounted how Heard had severed the tip of his finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him.

During five days of testimony, Depp said Heard's 14 allegations of domestic violence, which spanned three years from 2013, were lies and that she had regularly assaulted him.

Ms Kate James, Heard's former personal assistant, also accused the actress of "stealing" her story of being a victim of sexual assault.

"Much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself," Ms James, who worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015, told the court via video link from Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Heard is due to start giving evidence today, while Depp's former long-term partner, French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, was scheduled to appear by video conference yesterday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE