Demi Moore, who says she was raped at 15, says her mother put her in harm's way

Demi Moore says she was raped at 15.

Appearing on TV show Good Morning America (GMA) on Monday (Sept 23) to promote her memoir Inside Out, the 56-year-old actress also revealed that her life unravelled after she claimed that actor Ashton Kutcher, 41, cheated on her during their marriage.

She told GMA host Diane Sawyer that the rapist, who knew her mum, said: "How does it feel to be whored by your mother for US$500?"

"I don't think it was a straight-forward transaction. But she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way," Moore said when asked if the man spoke the truth, and whether her parent was at fault.

Her mother was an alcoholic and Moore added that she once came to the rescue of her mum after she took pills in a bid to commit suicide.

Her mum, who also took Moore to bars when she was a teenager, died in 1998.

Moore and Kutcher, who met at a dinner with mutual friends, were married from 2005 to 2013.

She told Sawyer that "I lost me" after they separated.

"I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself."

She took drugs and drank to dull the pain, adding that that destructive behaviour appalled her three daughters and Bruce Willis, her spouse from 1987 to 2000.

In 2012, Moore was taken to a hospital after taking drugs at a party.

The actress, in another interview with New York Times, said: "I hope that everyone who's in the book feels like it's... (pause) I don't know what I hope they feel. Good, not bad."

"I'm definitely not interested in blaming anyone. It's a waste of energy,"added Moore who has found her feet again after undergoing rehabilitative treatment.

Inside Out is set for a rollout on Tuesday (Sept 24) after a launch party in Los Angeles the night before that drew guests such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler.