Demi Lovato's Snapchat reportedly targeted by hackers, nude photos posted on account

NEW YORK (DPA) - Demi Lovato was hacked Thursday night, with nude photos reportedly posted on her Snapchat.

The disturbing attack offered a link to an account named for the "Chuckling Squad," the Daily Beast reported.

That's the same hacking group reportedly promoted during recent hacks of actress Chloe Grace Moretz and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"Join this discord server for my nudes," the accompanying message on Lovato's account said as it offered fans a "swipe up" link to more photos, according to images still circulating online Friday (Oct 18).

It wasn't immediately clear if the images shared through the Lovato hack were stolen from the 27-year-old singer or edited to appear like her personal pics.

The Chuckling Squad apparently hacked Moretz, star of the 2010 flick "Kick Ass," last month after also attacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a week earlier.

Several tweets on Moretz's Twitter account included a Chuckling Squad hashtag and spouted nonsense along with an offer of nude photos, Gizmodo previously reported.

Moretz "has been hacked - we are trying to resolve - excuse anything being posted," her older brother Trevor Duke-Moretz tweeted at the time.

Dorsey's hacked account also promoted the "Chuckling Squad," Gizmodo said.

Lovato's camp quickly scrubbed the post from her Snapchat, and fans rallied around the singer, blasting anyone still circulating the images - genuine or not.

Attempts to reach a rep for the singer were not immediately successful Friday.

On Wednesday, the singer and actress attended the Beverly Hills funeral of a friend who died of an overdose. She posted a photo of a tribute tattoo along with a message urging others to get help if needed.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to ask for help. Please call 877.921.9653," she wrote in the caption.