Demi Lovato alcohol-free for 90 days

NEW YORK • Demi Lovato has steered clear of alcohol for 90 days.

The update came from her mother three months after the 26-year-old singer overdosed and was hospitalised.

Ms Dianna De La Garza told host Maria Menounos on the latter's podcast: "I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction, being a disease, it is work."

"It's very hard. It's not easy and there are no short cuts," she added of the rehabilitation.

She recalled she was in panic mode when she heard about the overdose, fearing Lovato had died, before the singer's assistant called to clarify, USA Today reported.

Lovato, on her part, was quick to allay any fears her fans might have about her condition.

Posting online after she was hospitalised, she wrote: "I now need time to focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.

"The love you all have shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out of this on the other side."

While the singer's mother speculated that Lovato might have hung out with the wrong crowd, she noted: "I also think that when you're young and sometimes you think, maybe I can go do this and it won't affect me, but with an addiction, you just can't do that.

"It's a slippery slope."