Deli contest to imitate memorable Harry Met Sally scene

NEW YORK • In the 1989 movie, When Harry Met Sally, actress Meg Ryan's rendition of a woman faking an orgasm while seated at a New York deli stands as one of the most memorable moments in film history.

Katz's, the deli where the scene took place, ran a contest last Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release, inviting anyone who wants to "have what she's having" to sit at the same table in the Lower East Side landmark and imitate Ryan's famously feigned frenzy.

The family-run business opened in 1888, specialising in enormous corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, and became a tourist hot spot after the film.

Competitors in Katz's contest will have to record their performances, post the videos online and wait for a panel of social-media influencers to pick a winner who will be announced this week, the deli said.

Among the contenders last Friday was Ms Shauna Mogan, 31, a high-school teacher from Florida who nibbled a pickle and whose imitation culminated in screams, drawing applause from the crowded restaurant.

Ms Mogan said the experience was particularly satisfying because Katz's looks the same as it did in the movie 30 years ago. "It's such a classic scene and in a place that still exists," she added.

The appeal of Ryan's performance is the way her character humbles her over-confident companion Harry, played by Billy Crystal, who insists women had never faked orgasms with him.

"It's just that all men are sure it never happened to them and most women at one time or another have done it, so you do the math," Ryan's character says.

When Harry insists he would have been able to tell the difference, she begins fake moaning, building to loud cries of feigned ecstasy.

"Meg Ryan was so convincing, like an ego-busting butcher," said Ben Mankiewicz, a host on the Turner Classic Movies television channel.

"Men everywhere stopped kidding themselves after experiencing that scene."

