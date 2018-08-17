DeGeneres and Walmart to do fashion tie-up

NEW YORK • Find out who you are and be that person, Ellen DeGeneres once said.

Now that uplifting quote could make it onto a T-shirt after American retail giant Walmart said on Wednesday that it would tie up with the comedienne and talk-show host to launch a women's fashion line.

The collection, dubbed EV1, will feature nearly 60 items, from denim and T-shirts bearing DeGeneres' quotes to accessories and footwear.

All are priced at US$30 (S$41.30) or less, with new items added seasonally, Ms Denise Incandela, head of fashion, Walmart United States eCommerce, said in a blog post.

The move is the company's latest to make deeper inroads into the apparel space and gain market share.

The partnership is likely to help Walmart recover lost ground against Amazon and others.

If Walmart succeeds, the move could advance its effort to access more affluent, younger, millennial customers who usually do not shop with the retailer.

Walmart said the multi-year partnership with DeGeneres would kick off on Sept 10 when the women's line debuts on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 stores.

In November, the retailer also tied up with department store operator Lord & Taylor by offering it dedicated space on Walmart.com.

Walmart also acquired several small online brands such as Shoebuy, Modcloth and Bonobos last year.

REUTERS