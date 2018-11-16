Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh finally release wedding photos

MUMBAI - No one wanted to be slammed as the guest who spoiled the private wedding of "DeepVeer", which is what the Indian media are calling glamorous couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

In an age of selfies and Instagram, no photographs were leaked of the traditional ceremonies when the Bollywood superstars got married at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, on Wednesday (Nov 14) and Thursday (Nov 15).

It was only late on Thursday when fans finally got a sneak peak as the newlyweds posted two pictures on their Twitter accounts from the event which was closed to the media.

The images showed a smiling Padukone, 32, and Singh, 33, wearing traditional Indian wedding garb designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The photographs unleashed a torrent of gushing online comments from Indian celebrities.

Another Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra, who is getting married to singer Nick Jonas next month, wrote: "Insanely beautiful."

While the wedding was out of bounds, the Indian media kept fans in the loop with live updates.

The groom was spotted turning up at the wedding venue in a luxury yacht and dancing to a tune from one of his movies.

The Times Of India reported that no small detail was overlooked, with the Italian staff at the resort even taught to speak in Konkani and Hindi to make the guests feel at home.

Food was served on banana leaves and a priest was flown in from India. No expense was spared, with reports that DeepVeer had booked up to 75 rooms at the resort, with each costing at least €400 (S$624) a night.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2013 but had kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye, are set to have a brief honeymoon before heading back to India to host celebrations for their friends and industry folk.