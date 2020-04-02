Dee Hsu offers support to Serena Liu's family

After having the late Serena Liu on her talk show so many times, it is no wonder Dee Hsu feels the queen of ballroom dancing is still with her.

Last Friday, Hsu, 41, braved the rain to go to Liu's wake. Liu died on March 22 at the age of 44, following a drawn-out hospital stay, where she was awaiting a heart transplant after heart valve replacement surgery.

Hsu, who is also trained in ballroom dancing, used to jokingly call Liu her rival.

According to Sin Chew Daily, she spent 11/2 hours at the funeral hall, where she spoke to Liu's husband, Taiwanese singer Shin Lung, 48. They recounted the dancer's many guest appearances on Hsu's talk show, Mr Con And Ms Csi, which ran from 2004 to 2016.

"We both feel like she's still here, that she hasn't left us," the host said.

Hsu mentioned that following Liu's death, Shin's emotional state has been worrying. "He's in a lot of pain. I told him I'm here if he needs anything," she said.

She also welcomed Liu's four-year-old daughter Ni Ni to spend time with her three daughters so she would not feel lonely.

Other celebrities who attended the dancer's wake on the same day included Kelly Lin, Wang Caihua, Sun Peng, Di Ying and Ada Pan. Liu was cremated on Monday.