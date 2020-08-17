Death and hurt: Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reflect on their divorce one year later

In the aftermath of an excruciating and public divorce finalised in January this year, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has developed less than positive feelings towards his ex-wife, singer Miley Cyrus.

According to a report by entertainment magazine Us Weekly, the 30-year-old actor, known for films such as The Hunger Games film series (2012 to 2015), has a "low opinion" of Cyrus, 27.

The source adds that the actor was "really hurt by their split".

The couple were married for 10 months between December 2018 and August 2019. The divorce filing marked the end of a 10-year relationship, which began on the set of romance film, The Last Song (2010).

The source adds that the two are not on talking terms, adding that "Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up".

In August last year, the same month that Hemsworth and Cyrus filed for divorce, Cyrus was seen kissing 31-year-old blogger Kaitlynn Carter.

The singer began dating Cody Simpson two months later. The two called it quits this month, after 10months of dating. Hemsworth has in turn been seeing 24-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks for several months.

The source elaborated: "Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about [his and Miley's] relationship and break-up, and it's a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley's relationship have been made public. He's a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world."

Hemsworth, in a Q&A in Men's Health magazine in April this year, spoke about the media circus following the break-up, saying that the ensuing media scrutiny "really got to me".

Cyrus also reflected on the split in an interview last Friday (Aug 14).

Speaking on sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus said: "I had a very public, very big break-up that was over a 10-year span of a relationship... It's like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death".