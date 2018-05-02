Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds charms fans and press in Seoul

SEOUL (Kiss92) - Two years ago, Ryan Reynolds was downright anxious at the press events before the debut of Deadpool.

The film was close to his heart as he had spent years trying to bring to life. As the first R-rated (rated M18 in Singapore) Marvel superhero flick, all eyes were also on the box office takings of the film.

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool has set the record as the highest grossing R Rated film in history., having chalked up US$783.1 million (S$1.04 billion) in takings.

No wonder then that Reynolds looked a lot calmer in Seoul on Wednesday (May 2) for the Asia press launch for Deadpool 2.

The pressure to either break his own box office record or deliver a sequel to top the first film did not seem to faze the star who just wanted to have fun.

“The pressure was on the first film when it got the green light,” he said at theSeoul press conference.

Thousands of Korean fans flocked the Lotte world mall on Tuesday night, most coming as early as 6am to get as near to the front as possible to catch a glimpse of Reynolds. The red carpet was also graced by popular Korean stars.

Here is a sneak peek at the press conference, and the star at his charming best.

Listen to the full press conference.

Deadpool 2 opens in Singapore cinemas on May 17. Sneak previews on May 15 and 16.