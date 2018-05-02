Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds charms fans and press in Seoul

JOSHUA SIMON/KISS92
JOSHUA SIMON/KISS92
JOSHUA SIMON/KISS92
Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds takes a selfie with a fan in Seoul.
Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds takes a selfie with a fan in Seoul. 20TH CENTURY FOX
Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds at a sneak peek of the movie in Seoul.
Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds at a sneak peek of the movie in Seoul. 20TH CENTURY FOX
Published
1 hour ago
Joshua Simon in Seoul 

SEOUL (Kiss92) - Two years ago, Ryan Reynolds was downright anxious at the press events before the debut of Deadpool.

The film was close to his heart as he had spent years trying to bring to life. As the first R-rated (rated M18 in Singapore) Marvel superhero flick, all eyes were also on the box office takings of the film. 

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool has set the record as the highest grossing R Rated film in history., having chalked up US$783.1 million (S$1.04 billion) in takings. 

No wonder then that Reynolds looked a lot calmer in Seoul on Wednesday (May 2) for the Asia press launch for Deadpool 2. 

The pressure to either break his own box office record or deliver a sequel to top the first film did not seem to faze the star who just wanted to have fun.

“The pressure was on the first film when it got the green light,” he said at theSeoul press conference. 

Thousands of Korean fans flocked the Lotte world mall on Tuesday night, most coming as early as 6am to get as near to the front as possible to catch a glimpse of Reynolds. The red carpet was also graced by popular Korean stars. 

Here is a sneak peek at the press conference, and the star at his charming best. 

Ryan Reynolds promoting Deadpool 2 in Seoul
Ryan Reynolds wants to move to Korea
Ryan Reynolds wants to move to Korea

Listen to the full press conference. 

https://soundcloud.com/straitstimes/deadpool-press-conference-in-seoul

Deadpool 2 opens in Singapore cinemas on May 17. Sneak previews on May 15 and 16. 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Western sanctuary