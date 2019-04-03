David Blaine under probe for sex assault

NEW YORK • Will David Blaine's Europe tour - set to kick off in June - become a disappearing act?

That speculation surfaced after news came on Monday that the celebrity magician and performance artist is "under active investigation" by the New York Police Department.

Two women have accused him of sexual assault.

One of them says she was attacked by Blaine inside his Manhattan apartment in 1998.

The 45-year-old has become one of the most well-known magicians in popular culture, with his mix of dangerous stunts and illusions, reported The New York Times.

He has embarked on several seemingly death-defying tasks in an effort to test his endurance and promote his television specials.

In 1999 in New York, he was buried underground in a plexiglass coffin for a week.

He stayed in a glass box above River Thames in London for 44 days in 2003.

In 2006, he tried and failed to break the Guinness World Record for holding one's breath underwater by submerging himself in a tank outside Lincoln Center.

Blaine was accused two years ago of raping a woman in London in 2004.

After an investigation, police declined to pursue further action.