Daughter for first-time mum Diaz and son for mum-of-two Zhang

NEW YORK • Cameron Diaz is starting the new decade with a very important role: first-time mum.

The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, have announced the birth of a daughter called Raddix.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter," Diaz wrote on Instagram.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

But while the parents "are overjoyed to share this news", they "also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy", Charlie's Angels (2000) actress Diaz, 47, added.

The Instagram post had no image attached, reported Associated Press.

"We won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute," said Diaz, who married Madden, 40, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Another celebrity, Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, 40, has meanwhile expanded her family.

In a Weibo post, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) star wrote: "On Jan 1, 2020, our lives have a new (person). This is the most precious new year's present given to us by heaven."

The son is her second child with singer Wang Feng, 48, after giving birth to a daughter in 2015.

Wang also went online to write: "The second time standing by my wife's side... welcoming our baby's arrival." He added that he felt once again the "hardship and greatness of a mother".

Revealing that it was a natural birth, he assured fans that "mother and child are safe".