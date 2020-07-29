Daredevil actor claims Marvel chief is anti-Asian

LOS ANGELES • Daredevil actor Peter Shinkoda alleges that his storyline in the Netflix television series, which ran between 2015 and 2018, was cut because former Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said "nobody cares about Asian people".

Apologising to his fellow co-stars, Tommy Walker and Geoffrey Cantor, the Canadian actor said: "I'm going to take this moment… because - because I just have to."

Speaking on a #SaveDaredevil panel virtual roundtable discussion with other actors from the show, he said that Mr Loeb's sentiment was "reiterated many times by other writers and showrunners".

The 49-year-old said Mr Loeb, who left the company last year, cited Marvel's Blade trilogy, during which vampire hunter "Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie" and "nobody gives a s***", as evidence of his belief. The original Blade trilogy was released between 1998 and 2004.

Shinkoda, who played Nobu Yoshioka, a high-ranking member of fictional supervillain organisation The Hand, said the writing team had made him "privy to a story that was supposed to go".

The actor said Nobu's arc had been "planned for months" but it was ultimately "prevented". He added that the writers "regretted it" and were "reluctant" to cut the storyline, but "their hands were tied".

Shinkoda's Nobu was not the only one who lost his storyline. Mr Loeb had allegedly also told writers not to write for Madame Gao, one of the five leading founders of The Hand.

Hong Kong actress Wai Ching Ho, 76, who played Madame Gao, also appeared in other Marvel productions, including Iron Fist (2017).

Shinkoda said neither he nor Wai was invited to the show's season two premiere.