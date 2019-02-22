Daniel Radcliffe battled demons as boy wizard

NEW YORK • It was not a magical time for Daniel Radcliffe during the height of his Harry Potter fame.

"There is an awareness that I struggled with, particularly in my late teens, when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel - again, it could have largely been in my head, but - you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub," the actor, 29, said in an Off Camera With Sam Jones interview.

"Then, in my case, the quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk."

He shot to fame at age 12 after Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone cast a box-office spell in 2001.

His fame spread in seven more of the fantasy films over a decade.

But it was hard to keep a happy face all the time.

"You have a great job, you're wealthy, you don't have a right to not be excited about the thing all the time. I think that's a pressure as well.

"You suddenly start to feel, 'Man, if I am just feeling some human emotion of sadness, does that mean I'm doing this wrong?

"Am I not good at being famous?'"

But he pulled himself together and has been sober since 2013.

"It took a few years and it took a couple of attempts. Ultimately, it was just my own decision. I woke up one morning after a night, going: 'This is probably not good.'"

While he fought his own fame demons, Radcliffe said "there was never a point where I was like, 'I wished this didn't happen to me. I wish I wasn't Harry Potter'".