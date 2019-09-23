Dance music trio blow the night away

The dons of the dance music world, Swedish House Mafia, might have been on a break for five years before re-entering the spotlight last year, but they proved that their brand of electronic dance music (EDM) continues to endure with their much-anticipated return at the Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

The superstar dance music trio - DJ-producers Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - took to the stage at 10.20pm, forming instantly recognisable silhouettes. Each had his own DJ console and drum pad on a raised platform, from which they had the audience of 45,000 eating out of their hands for the next 90 minutes.

The show here was extra special, being both their first show in Asia since their reunion - after a cancelled appearance at Ultra Music Korea festival in June this year - as well as the last stop on the Save The World Reunion Tour, which saw a limited run in several European countries and Mexico.

REVIEW / CONCERT

FORMULA ONE 2019 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX Swedish House Mafia Padang Stage/Last Friday

For their first Asian show, they went big with smash hits like Greyhound, Dream Bigger and Calling (Lose My Mind), drawing from their vast catalogue as a trio, their solo projects, as well as the Axwell and Ingrosso duo project.

Chants of the rallying call of "we come, we rave, we love" rang out through the open field which typically sees crowds of 40,000 to 60,000 people.

They made sure to pepper their set with instant singalong tracks like Don't You Worry Child and One, but it almost did not matter because every song was a hit, including gig closer Save The World.

The group also took full advantage of the open-air location with a slick, highly produced stage show that focused on sky-spanning lights, lasers and spectacular pyrotechnics that synced perfectly with the thumping beats.

The giant screens on the sides of the stage focused on the individual members occasionally, but it was very much a show of solidarity where no one person was the star.

The receptive crowd that seemed to keep growing with every song lapped up the classics and the remixes, prompting the chattiest of the three, Axwell, to very quickly declare the Singapore Grand Prix "the most beautiful crowd in Asia".